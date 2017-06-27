Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chef Gordon Ramsay’s family were the surprise guests at the London Dragon Boat Festival 2017.

Daughter Matilda headed up the team which took to the water by London Regatta Centre in Newham for the races on Sunday, June 25.

She was being filmed for her CBBC show Matilda And The Ramsay Bunch .

The 22nd annual event drew thousands of spectators who watched 43 dragon boats battle it out to a soundtrack of cheering and planes taking off from London City Airport.

Windy Panda Cubs came out on top as winners of the Open competition final. while Purple Warriors, comprised of impaired military personnel, won the Charity competition final.

The event celebrated the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and was supported by the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office, London (HKETO), the territory’s official representation in the United Kingdom.

The crowds were kept entertained in between races by live action on two stages, which included a martial arts display from YouTube sensation Master Wong on how to protect from a handbag snatcher using the art of winch chun.

Traditional Chinese lion dancing, a South East Asian food festival and a raffle draw with prizes donated by sponsors Cathay Pacific and Hutong at The Shard, topped off the celebrations.

Organised by London Chinatown Lions Club, the fund-raising event donates proceeds to the club’s nominated charities.

President of the London Chinatown Lions Club Andrew Ip said: “The dragon boat racing once again proved to be spectacular with Purple Warriors - impaired military service personnel - winning the charity cup and The Chinese Association of Tower Hamlets winning the cup for the fastest charity team.

"I would also like to congratulate Windy Pandas Cubs on winning the open cup and Admiral ISA scoring the fastest time in the open cup, and GB Warriors for winning the professional cup.”

Winners:

The HKETO Cup – Winner of the Open competition final

1 Windy Panda Cubs 56.16

2. Flying Dragons 56.67

3.Admiral ISA 57.58

The Lions Cup – Winner of the Charity competition final

Purple Warriors (team comprised of impaired military personnel) 52.48

The ABP Cup – Winner of the British Dragon Boat Racing Association professional cup

GB Warriors 50.77 seconds

The China Taiping Cup – team that records the fastest Open time of the day

Admiral ISA 54.20

The BDA Challenge Trophy – charity team that records the fastest time of the day

Chinese Association of Tower Hamlets 51.68

