Passengers and police officers were abused and assaulted on a DLR train at Shadwell on the Wednesday morning rush-hour (January 18).

A teenage girl was shouting abuse at passengers at 8.10am as the train was pulling into the station. BTP officers believe she also punched a man on the train.

A member of staff attempted to intervene and the girl was then racially abusive towards them. Officers were then called to the station but she hit out at an officer.

A 15-year-old girl from Croydon was arrested by British Transport Police officers on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence, assault on a police officer and fare evasion. She was released on police bail to return on February 15.

Investigating officer PC Maya Alayli, said: “We are making inquiries to establish exactly what happened on this train. Through speaking with witnesses and viewing CCTV, I believe a man may have been punched on this train. If you were this man then please get in touch with us as soon as possible.

“This type of behaviour is utterly unacceptable. no one should ever be subjected to violence or abuse on the rail network.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact BTP by sending a text to 61016 quoting reference 79 of 18/01/2017. Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.