It may be summer but winter has arrived on Tower Bridge.

At first light Game of Thrones villain The Night King arrived on horseback from Hadrian’s Wall, flanked by a troop of White Walkers.

They descended on London, marching along the famous landmark without a glance at the passing cyclists and drivers.

Usually intent on the destruction of man, they passed through the crowds unheeded leaving passers-by staring in bewilderment or avoiding their ghoulish gaze.

The intimidating visitors then advanced on Buckingham Palace but even they could not penetrate its defences.

But Londoners need not fear, the armoured visitors did not storm the capital on Tuesday, July 11 to capture our Queen but to mark the return of Game of Thrones to our screens on Monday, July 17.

Their march through the capital echoed last season of the hot show which saw the Night King’s full force revealed as he descended on Brandon Stark, Hodor and Meera Reed beyond the wall.

Rory McCann who plays Sandor Clegane, AKA The Hound, said: “This season everyone needs to join forces and fight the White Walkers. Because if they don’t... everyone’s getting it.”

Speaking about his character Bran’s new role as the Three-Eyed Raven, Isaac Hempstead-Wright said: “They are sworn enemies from the first day of time, the Three-Eyed Raven and the Night King.

“Bran knows better than anyone the terror and fear that they should all be feeling with this threat looming over them. All that matters is the Great War.”

Five actors were transformed into White Walkers for the stunt, using specially designed prosthetics and a team of stylists and body paint artists. It took over eight weeks to create the full costumes, and each actor spent four hours in makeup before hitting the streets of London.

Sky Entertainment UK and Ireland director of programmes Zai Bennett said: “It may be summer in the UK, but after six seasons, winter has finally arrived in Westeros.

“With Jon Snow crowned King in the North, Cersei on the Iron Throne, Daenerys Targaryen and her colossal armada crossing the seven seas to Westeros and the Night King moving south at the helm of a truly terrifying army of the dead, the greatest battles are truly ahead of us.

“With this in mind it seemed fitting to unleash our very own troop of White Walkers on locations across the UK.”

Season 7 of Game of Thrones return to Sky Atlantic and NOW TV from 9pm on Monday, July 17

