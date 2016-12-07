Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The future of Canary Wharf has been presented by Tower Hamlets Council as they aim to bring 110,000 more jobs and more than 20,000 new homes to the area by 2031.

The vision has been outlined in the authority’s draft local plan, a document required by the Government to set out how boroughs will meet its need for housing, employment, health, educational and amenities over the next 15 years.

The wider London Plan identifies a minimum of 10,000 new homes and 110,000 jobs to be created on the Isle of Dogs and in south Poplar.

But the council goes further, believing there’s a potential for 26,350 units, although that figure is still under discussion.

The summary of the emerging vision said: “Canary Wharf will be integrated with neighbouring areas in south Poplar and Isle of Dogs and will continue its global economic function as a business district.

“Canary Wharf will also be a place for mixed, vibrant and resilient commercial, retail and leisure hubs, supported by additional employment space in south Poplar and Isle of Dogs.

“Development will be of a high quality and successfully accommodate densities and tall buildings in appropriate locations.

“New homes will provide high quality internal living environments and maximise the amenity opportunities of the waterways.

"River crossings and services will enhance connectivity together with improvements to walking and cycling.

“Communities will be supported by social and transport infrastructure to ensure they are well integrated places for working, living and playing.”

The council has identified 15 key sites on which to focus the areas development.

Aspen Way

The site requires any development to provide housing, open space and employment as well as a potential for a district heating facility, subject to further assessment.

Billingsgate Market

The site surrounding the beloved and historical fish market is slated for a comprehensive redevelopment but the council points out the importance of respecting the Grade II listed Accumulator Tower and the market.

It is seen as a site for housing, open space, wholesale market, employment with potential capacity for a heating facility and a primary or secondary school.

Clove Crescent, East India

The site close to the East India DLR station comprises of three buildings, two filled with offices and one vacant.

The council is hoping it will become an employment-led development with open space, possibly providing capacity for a secondary school and housing.

Crossharbour Town Centre

The area, already home to a health facility, DLR station and offices has already got planning permission to provide 30,445sqm of retail, office and leisure floor space and up to 850 homes.

Other uses being looked at by the council include a primary school and idea store.

Hercules Wharf

To the east of East India Dock Basin and Orchard Wharf, planning permission has been granted to develop 834 homes along with retail, employment and education space.

Limeharbour

Lying to the south of Marsh Wall and consisting of office and industrial buildings including the Harbour Exchange Square and Skylines Industrial Estate.

It is thought the land can be used for housing as well as open space and employment and could be home to a primary school.

Marsh Wall East

As part of the redevelopment of the site, which already comprises of office, housing and retail uses, the council believes more capacity exists for housing, open space, employment, a primary school and a health facility.

Marsh Wall West

An application has been approved to turn 50 Marsh Wall and 63-69 and 68-70 into 634 new homes, a 231-room hotel, a health centre, primary school and ground floor retail and open space.

Millharbour South

The site currently includes residential, retail and vacant land and the council wishes to open it up for more housing, employment and open space opportunities.

Planning permission has already been granted for 132 new homes to be built at 45 Millharbour as well as 880sqm of office and retail space.

Millharbour

Home to a vacant car sales centre, offices private primary school and nursery, the land has been slated for more housing, open space, employment and community uses as well as a possible health facility and additional primary school.

More than 2,000 homes are being built at 1,2 and 3 Millharbour as well as a primary school and nursery and provisions for employment, retail and community uses.

North Quay

One of Canary Wharf’s expansions and planning permission has already been granted for more than 372,000sqm of offices, 5,324sqm of retail space as well as a pedestrian bridge across West India Dock North.

Reuters Car Park

Used by the adjacent Reuters offices, it contains a Grade II listed dock with a small pump house.

The council wishes to use the site for housing and open space with possible provision of a primary or secondary school.

Riverside South

The council earmarked the site south of Westferry Circus for office-led employment and permissions was granted to create two buildings with more than 340,000 of office space, car parking, access roads, public open space and a riverside walkway.

Westferry Printworks

Bounded by the Millwall Outer Docks, the former printing site is currently being developed into 722 homes together with a seconday school and retail, office, community and leisure spaces.

Wood Wharf

The second phase of Canary Wharf currently under construction will provide up to 4,500 new homes, a hotel, primary school and office/retail space.

The public consultation on the draft local plan runs until January 2, 2017. Comments can be made online.

