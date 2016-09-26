Login Register
My account
Logout
Subscriptions Make sure you get The Wharf every week
Business Awards Find out about our special evening
Trending West Ham United FC Canary Wharf Tower Hamlets Greenwich

Friends of Poplar murder victim Zdenek Makar raise £15,000 for his family

The Go Fund Me page receives thousands of pounds in donations that will be used to fly the 31-year-old’s body home to Czech Republic

Poplar murder victim Zdenek Makar

More than £15,000 has been donated to send Poplar man Zdenek Makar’s body back to his family in Czech Republic.

Close friends of the 31-year-old businessman, who was allegedly murdered close to All Saints DLR station, set up a Go Fund Me page on Saturday, September 24 with the heading “Help Zdenek go back home”.

The aim was to raise £10,000 to fly Zdenek’s body back to his family in Czech Republic but in just 24 hours they had received 630 donations totalling £15,126.

Mirka Balekova, who set up the page, thanked the donors and said every penny would go towards the family.

Read more Poplar man charged with Zdenek Makar murder

She said: “We can’t even find the right words to thank all the people who donated. We’re overwhelmed with all your kindness and generosity.

“We have never expected to raise so much money in such of short period of time. We would like to ensure all donators that all money will go directly to Zdenek’s family. The money will be used for the transport and all subsequent expenses.

“Also we would like you to know that we’re keep in touch with Zdenek’s family. They’re very grateful for all your support, your understanding for their feelings and letting them grieve in peace. Thank you so much.”

Follow The Wharf on Twitter @the_wharf

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Corbyn can’t take Labour into Government after Brexit vote says Poplar and Limehouse MP

Jim Fitzpatrick believes his party’s leader is not the right man for the job after the EU referendum outcome results in a flood of resignations by shadow cabinet ministers

Related Tags

Places
Poplar

Most Read in News

  1. TV
    What time is the US presidential debate and how can I watch in the UK?
  2. Poplar
    Friends of Poplar murder victim Zdenek Makar raise £15,000 for his family
  3. Poplar
    Poplar man charged with Zdenek Makar murder
  4. London
    London housing supply outlook ‘increasingly worrying’, says JLL
  5. Isle of Dogs
    New Union Wharf on the Isle of Dogs gets its own monkey

Most Recent in News

Most Read on the Wharf

  1. Stage Review
    What the critics say about McKellen's latest performance
  2. Poplar
    Poplar man charged with Zdenek Makar murder
  3. London
    London housing supply outlook ‘increasingly worrying’, says JLL
  4. West Ham United FC
    It can't get any worse for West Ham – or can it?
  5. The O2
    Major Star Wars exhibition heads to The O2
The Mirror

Journalists

Giles Broadbent
Editor
Jon Massey
Deputy Editor
Alex McIntyre
Senior Reporter
Laura Enfield
Senior Reporter