Friends of Poplar murder victim Zdenek Makar raise £15,000 for his family

More than £15,000 has been donated to send Poplar man Zdenek Makar’s body back to his family in Czech Republic.

Close friends of the 31-year-old businessman, who was allegedly murdered close to All Saints DLR station, set up a Go Fund Me page on Saturday, September 24 with the heading “Help Zdenek go back home”.

The aim was to raise £10,000 to fly Zdenek’s body back to his family in Czech Republic but in just 24 hours they had received 630 donations totalling £15,126.

Mirka Balekova, who set up the page, thanked the donors and said every penny would go towards the family.

She said: “We can’t even find the right words to thank all the people who donated. We’re overwhelmed with all your kindness and generosity.

“We have never expected to raise so much money in such of short period of time. We would like to ensure all donators that all money will go directly to Zdenek’s family. The money will be used for the transport and all subsequent expenses.

“Also we would like you to know that we’re keep in touch with Zdenek’s family. They’re very grateful for all your support, your understanding for their feelings and letting them grieve in peace. Thank you so much.”

