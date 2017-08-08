Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A free trial of a new MBNA Thames Clippers route for commuters will take place over four days in September.

The service will travel from Gravesend to central London and back again from Monday, September 11 until Thursday, September 14.

All journeys during the trial period will be free as MBNA Thames Clippers assess how much demand there is for the route.

MBNA Thames Clippers chief executive, Sean Collins, said: “We are committed to growing the river bus network in London and further east throughout the port.

“We want as many commuters as possible to realise the huge benefits in terms of speed, comfort and frequency of travelling by river in London.

“We are optimistic about the volume of customers opting to trial the new service and hope to soon be able to offer Gravesend even greater transport links permanently.”

The service will leave Gravesend Town Pier at 7.15am, calling at Canary Wharf Pier at 8.03am, Tower Pier at 8.13am, Blackfriars Pier at 8.19am and Embankment Pier at 8.25am.

In the evenings, the boat will leave Embankment Pier at 5.40pm, calling at Blackfriars Pier at 5.46pm, Tower Pier at 5.52pm, Canary Wharf Pier at 6.02pm and arriving back in Gravesend at 6.50pm.

Commuters will need to pre-book the free tickets on the MBNA Thames Clippers website .

Follow The Wharf on Twitter and Instagram @thewharfnews

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook