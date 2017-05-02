Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Free Swedish massages and yoga sessions are on offer in Canary Wharf to help ease office worker’s tension.

Volvo has brought it’s Escape The City pop-up to the estate to try and help stressed-out employees.

It will be in Jubilee Place outside the Canary Wharf Underground station from May 2-5.

Opening every morning at 7am with a drop-in coffee sand running until 7pm it will offer yoga on Tuesday, run club and Swedish massage on Wednesday, an art class and run club on Thursday and meditation and massage on Friday.

The sessions are bookable in advance except the massage.

It also has bikes available to borrow for an hour for free and its newest model Volvo XC60 on site to drivers can step inside and take a close-up look.

More information and registry for sessions here .

