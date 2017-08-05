Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sports stars Freddie Flintoff and Jamie Redknapp have been sweating it out the UK’s first gym to be made from recycled aerosol cans.

The cricketer and footballer turned television personalities put on a show of strength at the newly opened facility in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park for their show A League of Their Own.

Fans will be able to see them flex their muscles in a series of strengthening and cardio exercises when the series returns to Sky in the autumn.

The Aerocycle gym in Stratford is built from 2,500 deodorant cans and can be used by the public day or night thanks to special electricity generating equipment.

The spinning bike and cross trainer can both light up the central rig meaning that exercise enthusiasts of any ability can compete against one another to produce the most power and illuminate their surroundings.

The gym also has mobile phone recharging ports for those that need to keep their battery prepped for work emergencies, flexing selfies and motivational playlist listening.

It was created by deodorant brand Right Guard in partnership with recycling company TerraCycle, which collected the cans and The Great Outdoor Gym Company which repurposed the aluminium to create the equipment.

General Manager of Henkel Beauty Care UK and Ireland, which owns the Right Guard brand, Mark Crane said: “Right Guard is always working to improve its sustainability program.

“The initiative to create the Aerocycle gym has enabled us to construct an environmentally friendly space from recycled aerosols and also to contribute a long term, valuable resource to the local community around Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.”

