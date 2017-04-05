Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Detectives investigating the murder of Ahmed Deen-Jah in Canning Town have arrested a fourth man.

The 21-year-old was stabbed just metres from his home as he bought soft drinks from BJ Wines in Freemasons Road just before 3,30pm on Sunday, April 2.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service found him inside. Paramedics fought to save him but he died ten minutes later at 3.40pm.

A post-mortem gave cause of death as a stab wound to the heart.

Detectives from the Homicide and Major Crime Command (HMCC) launched a murder investigation.

They arrested two 21-year-old men and one 20-year-old man on April 2 on suspicion of murder. They have been bailed to a date in April.

A fourth man, aged 19, has now been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in custody at an east London police station.

Any witnesses or anyone with information should contact the HMCC on 020 8345 1570 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

