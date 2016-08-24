Login Register
Fourth arrest in Bethnal Green murder investigation

Luther Edwards was attacked by several people and stabbed to death outside York Hall on Friday, July 29. Police have arrested another suspect and continue to appeal for witnesses

Luther 'Beanz' Edwards (Credit: Facebook)

A fourth man has been arrested in connection with the murder of Luther Edwards in Bethnal Green.

The 31-year-old father was stabbed in the chest following an altercation outside a boxing event in York Hall just before 10.35pm on Friday, July 29.

He was attacked by numerous people and was found by police and ambulance staff collapsed on the forecourt of a petrol station at the junction of Old Ford Road and Cambridge Heath Road. He died in hospital from a stab wound to the heart.

Read more: Tributes paid to 'a great father' murdered in Bethnal Green

Detectives from the Homicide and Major Crime Command are investigating and have already arrested three man aged 31, 23 and 26, and bailed them until late September pending further enquiries.

On Wednesday, August 17 they arrested a fourth man, aged 29, on suspicion of murder and bailed him to the same date.

Detectives are keeping an open mind about any motive for the attack and continue to appeal for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

Contact the incident room on 020 8345 3715 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

