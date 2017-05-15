Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Four men have been sentenced to a total of 62 years in prison after they were convicted of a conspiracy to sell or transfer 12 guns.

Police found 11 Makarov-type self-loading pistols with silencers, a Russian AKS-74U assault rifle, 107 handgun cartridges and 32 rifle cartridges when they raided an address in Ferrier Point, Canning Town, on May 21 last year.

The four men were arrested and analysis of their telephone communication revealed that Ahmed Munir, 33, was acting as the broker to sell firearms and ammunition.

Mindaugas Vasuaskas, 26, Ahmed Adam, 23, and James Radford, 29, were identified as being involved in the prospective sales of guns.

(Photo: Metropolitan Police)

Vasuaskas, Adam and Radford were found guilty of conspiracy to sell/transfer prohibited weapons and conspiracy to acquire ammunition after a six-week trial at Snaresbrook Crown Court, which finished on Thursday, April 6. Munir pleaded guilty at the start of the trial.

All four men were sentenced on Friday, May 12.

Munir, of Star Lane, Canning Town, was sentenced to 22 years in prison and Radford, 29, of Albert Walk, North Woolwich, was sentenced to 10 years.

Vasuaskas, of Brookwood Road, Hounslow, was sentenced to 18 years’ imprisonment and Adam, of Warwall, Beckton, received a 12 year sentence.

Detective Inspector Danny Young of the Met’s Trident team said: “As a result of the proactive work of Trident officers, 12 firearms have been taken off the streets of London.

“We will relentlessly pursue anyone involved in the buying and selling of these deadly weapons and ensure they are brought to justice.

“The lengthy custodial sentences handed to the defendants should act as a warning to anyone involved in the trade of firearms.”

Garth Tulloch, 23, of Hackney, Ahmed Aboker, 36, of Canning Town and Chavez Nixon-Boucher, 22, of Ilford, were found not guilty of conspiracy to transfer 12 guns.

Follow The Wharf on Twitter and Instagram @thewharfnews

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook