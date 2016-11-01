Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman who overcame teenage depression and set-up a football academy in Newham has been given a Pride of Britain Award .

Francesca Brown was handed the accolade by Prince Charles at a star-studded ceremony on Monday, October 31.

It was his charity, The Prince’s Trust, that helped her transform Goals 4 Girls from a voluntary programme to a viable business which Francesca runs from Royal Docks Community School, where she is also a PE teacher.

It provides training for 11-16-year-olds through workshops, coaching, motivational talks and mentoring.

(Photo: John Alevroyiannis/Daily Mirror)

Francesca was inspired to set it after by her own background.

She was raised by her grandmother in Manchester from the age of 13 after her parents separated and suffered depression and low self-esteem, which led to a suicide attempt.

Football provided her with an escape and her skill earned her a place in the Manchester City youth team and then a scholarship to play football in the United States.

When a serious groin injury ended her dream she set off for London with £10 in her pocket and stayed on friends’ sofas.

(Photo: Adam Sorenson/Daily Mirror)

She found work as a youth and community worker but after becoming pregnant with her son Khyo came up with the idea for her ground-breaking football academy.

“It hit me then that I needed to make something of myself,” Francesca told The Mirror . “I didn’t want my child to be treated like I was when I was growing up and having the same struggles.”

Francesca also uses the Goals 4 Girls sessions to talk about body image, self-esteem, bullying and many of the other challenges teenagers face.

On her website she says: “My dream has become my reality through my business. My passion is to help young women reach their full potential through encouragement, discipline and regular training.”

(Photo: John Alevroyiannis/Daily Mirror)

She collected her award for Prince’s Trust Young Achiever at a ceremony at Grosvenor House attended by Prime Minister Theresa May, Mary Berry, Carol Voderman, and a host of other celebrities.

Other winners included Professor Stephen Hawking and Team GB.

The 2016 Pride of Britain Awards will be screened on ITV on Tuesday, November 1 at 8pm.

