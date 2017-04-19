Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A former West Ham player has been charged with fraud and money-laundering.

Blair Turgott, 22, of Ravensmead Road, Bromley, was charged with one count of fraud by false representation and one count of converting criminal property.

He was investigated by detectives from the Metropolitan Police’s Operation Falcon, which responds to fraud and linked crime online.

Turgott spent a decade with West Ham’s youth team and represented England at under-19 level.

He was loaned to Bradford City, Colchester United, Rotherham United and Dagenham And Redbridge, before moving to Coventry City and then on to Leyton Orient in 2015.

He has been playing for Bromley FC since August last year.

He was charged on Thursday, April 13, and has been told to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday, April 28.

