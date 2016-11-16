Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A former warehouse in Silvertown is to be torn down and replaced with a tower block containing 76 homes.

Hollybrook’s plans for the residential development at Knights Road will see the demolition of the building that used to store and manufacture medical supplies.

In it’s place will be a building of five and 12 storeys housing a mixture of apartments, including family units, as well as an undercroft car park, amenity space and rooftop area on the fifth floor.

Newham Council’s approval of the scheme signals the conversion of the area from a semi-industrial precinct to a residential estate.

The authority’s case officer James Bolt said in his committee report: “The proposed development would provide an appropriate mix of units, including family-sized units and a high quality standard of residential accommodation.

“Although the density of development slightly exceeds the guidance density matrix within the London Plan, it is considered that the scale of the proposed development is appropriate having regard to the high quality design, layout and accommodation.

“As such, it is considered that the proposal would represent an efficient reuse of a brownfield site benefiting from access to a nearby DLR station.”

Meanwhile, an application from Galliard Homes to redevelop the former Royal Docks Service Station in Silvertown was refused by the council.

The development at North Woolwich Road would have seen the site regenerated into four buildings, ranging from five to 13 storeys, containing 307 homes.

