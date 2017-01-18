Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A former care worker from Surrey Quays who sexually abused two teenage boys at a children’s home in the 1980s has been jailed for 12 years.

Bryan Handley, 71, of Lower Road in Rotherhithe was brought to justice after two of his victims contacted police in April and May 2011.

Both were abused by Handley while teenagers living under his care at Orchard Lodge - a secure children’s home in Anerley, South London.

The first victim told police his abuser was called Bryan and the Met’s Sexual Offences, Exploitation and Child Abuse Command (SOECA) managed to identify Handley through staff records and interviews with other witnesses who also worked at the home at the time.

Officers located and arrested Handley in October 2011 but the pensioner denied the allegations.

Following a trial in October 2016, he was found guilty of all offences, which relate to a period between 1984 and 1987.

He was sentenced at Croydon Crown Court on Friday, January 13 to 12 years behind bars for two counts of buggery and four counts of indecent assault against boys aged 14 and 15.

Detective Constable Mark Tarrant, of the Met’s Sexual Offences, Exploitation and Child Abuse Command, said: “Handley abused his position of trust in a children’s care home to sexually abuse two teenage boys.

“I would like to commend the courage of the two men, now aged in their 40s, who gave evidence in court.

“Although no prison sentence can ever make up for the physical and psychological damage caused by the appalling abuse they suffered, I hope the 12 year sentence given to Handley gives them some form of closure.

“This case highlights that, no matter the length of time that has passed, the public should feel reassured that we will thoroughly investigate all historical sexual offences and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice.”

Anyone wanting to report non-recent sexual abuse can do so via their local police by calling 101 or in person at a local police station.

