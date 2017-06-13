Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ford will open an east London office dedicated to finding ‘mobility solutions’ for Europe, it has been announced .

The smart mobility innovation office will be based in the Here East hub at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in Stratford, and will work to develop new technologies.

According to the American car giant’s website , Ford’s smart mobility is focused around connecting consumers with the world, developing more efficient and sustainable ways to move, helping people to drive when they want to or cannot, solving mobility challenges and using data to anticipate consumer needs.

Ford’s president of Europe, Middle East and Africa, Steven Armstrong, said: “Basing our rapidly growing team here in the heart of mobility innovation in London is critical to accelerating our learning and development of new technologies.

“The location at Here East will allow us greater collaboration and out-of-the-box thinking needed to tackle the urban transport challenges of tomorrow.”

Here East chief executive, Gavin Pool, said: “Here East is unique in providing the space and infrastructure for entrepreneurs, global businesses and academics to come together and collaborate in the pursuit of innovation.

“Ford’s decision to join our community of innovators, start-ups and tech specialists as part of its drive to find smarter urban mobility solutions is an exciting development for the entire campus.”

The Here East campus is already home to the Advanced Propulsion Centre, which Ford has worked with on powertrain research and the plug-in hybrid Transit development.

The move to east London is due to take place later this year.

