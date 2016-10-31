Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It may be a happy coincidence for Halloween, but less so for travellers as a thick fog on Monday morning (October 31) caused disruption and delays at London City Airport .

With visibility down to a few metres, flights were delayed and cancelled as the Docklands hub battled to cope with the treacherous conditions, advising passengers to check with their airlines over the prospect of taking off. (Useful numbers here.)

The disruption extends to other London airports, including Heathrow and Gatwick. Knock-on delays are expected even when the fog clears.

And it wasn’t just air travel that has been hit. The Woolwich Ferry has been halted due to the heavy fog and Thames Clippers suspended all their services earlier this morning.

Meanwhile, an alternative way of crossing the river – the Blackwall Tunnel – was closed northbound just after 8am to recover a broken-down vehicle, causing the usual tailbacks and jams.

The Met Office has issued a yellow (be aware) fog warning.

The BBC Weather Service said that fog would be slow to clear today in light winds but a gradual improvement is expected. However, mist, fog and low cloud will reform in the evening and overnight and it is forecasting possibly more disruption during peak travel hours on Tuesday.