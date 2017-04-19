If you are already dreaming of where to escape to in the colder months or need to plan a business trip then help is at hand.
Flybe has announced its autumn and winter routes out of London City Airport .
It will have six routes out of the Docklands transport hub, offering a choice of up to 80 flights a week.
The airline will fly to Aberdeen up to twice a day, Amsterdam daily, Belfast and Dusseldorf up to three times a day, Edinburgh up to four times a day and Exeter up to five times a week
Flybe’s chief revenue officer Vincent Hodder said: “The diversity of our destinations is ideal for those wanting to book affordable business travel as well as those looking for short weekend leisure breaks over the autumn half-term and Christmas period.”
Seats can be booked for travel between October 29, 2017 and February 28, 2018 at www.flybe.com with one way fares from £34.99 including taxes and airport charges.
Follow The Wharf on Twitter and Instagram @thewharfnews
Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook