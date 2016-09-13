Login Register
My account
Logout
Subscriptions Make sure you get The Wharf every week
Business Awards Find out about our special evening
Trending West Ham United FC Canary Wharf Tower Hamlets Greenwich

First look at planned new constituencies for east London

Boundary Commission reshuffle moves around MPs' areas to reflect changing populations

Reuters
A man leaves after voting at a polling station

East London constituencies will get a reshuffle if proposals to redraw the political map go ahead – with some crossing traditional borough lines.

The Boundary Commission has come up with plans to even out the numbers that each MP represents as well as reduce the overall number from 650 to 600.

The Labour is likely to lose out the most and the party has called the proposals “unfair, undemocratic and unacceptable”. The changes would see the Bethnal Green And Bow seat, currently held by Rushanara Ali split in two.

MP for Bethnal Green and Bow Rushanara Ali

Among the new constituencies are Bow And Canning Town, Greenwich And Deptford, Hackney West And Bethnal Green and Lewisham And Catford while Woolwich gets its own MP. Poplar And Limehouse and East Ham remain although there will be a new MP in Poplar And Limehouse as sitting MP Jim Fitzpatrick is stepping down.

Constitution minister Chris Skidmore said the Government was “committed to ensuring fair and equal representation for the voting public across the UK is in place by the next general election”. The process would save taxpayers £66 million over five years by cutting the number of MPs.

Final proposals are due in October 2018 for use in the general election scheduled for May 2020.

Comments
Show more comments

Recently Published

The cyber criminal with a taste for gold

Unemployed man organised inception of gold deliveries after hacking into bullion company – and he then moved on to blackmail to fund his lavish lifestyle

Previous Articles

Met Police under fire for failings in Tower Hamlets corruption probe

UPDATED: Corruption czar Sir Eric Pickles has strong words for Met Police, saying they are soft on tackling electoral fraud – despite its links to extremism

Related Tags

In The News
Politics
People
Jim Fitzpatrick
Organisations
Tower Hamlets Council
Labour Party
Places
Greenwich
Canning Town
Bow
Poplar
East London
Limehouse
Canary Wharf
Deptford
Docklands
Bethnal Green

Most Read in News

  1. Canary Wharf
    Celebrities get trading for BGC Charity Day 2016
  2. East London
    First look at planned new constituencies for east London
  3. Canary Wharf
    Morgan Stanley workers cycle from Canary Wharf to Paris in 24 hours
  4. River Thames
    First look inside Belvedere Gardens building at Southbank Place
  5. Canary Wharf
    Pleasure cruiser smashes into Canary Wharf riverside

Most Recent in News

Most Read on the Wharf

  1. Canary Wharf
    Celebrities get trading for BGC Charity Day 2016
  2. Canary Wharf
    Morgan Stanley workers cycle from Canary Wharf to Paris in 24 hours
  3. East London
    First look at planned new constituencies for east London
  4. Bethnal Green
    Detectives investigate murder of Bethnal Green 26-year-old
  5. London City Airport
    London City Airport launches Flybe service to Cardiff
The Mirror

Journalists

Giles Broadbent
Editor
Jon Massey
Deputy Editor
Alex McIntyre
Senior Reporter
Laura Enfield
Senior Reporter