First look at planned new constituencies for east London

East London constituencies will get a reshuffle if proposals to redraw the political map go ahead – with some crossing traditional borough lines.

The Boundary Commission has come up with plans to even out the numbers that each MP represents as well as reduce the overall number from 650 to 600.

The Labour is likely to lose out the most and the party has called the proposals “unfair, undemocratic and unacceptable”. The changes would see the Bethnal Green And Bow seat, currently held by Rushanara Ali split in two.

MP for Bethnal Green and Bow Rushanara Ali

Among the new constituencies are Bow And Canning Town, Greenwich And Deptford, Hackney West And Bethnal Green and Lewisham And Catford while Woolwich gets its own MP. Poplar And Limehouse and East Ham remain although there will be a new MP in Poplar And Limehouse as sitting MP Jim Fitzpatrick is stepping down.

Constitution minister Chris Skidmore said the Government was “committed to ensuring fair and equal representation for the voting public across the UK is in place by the next general election”. The process would save taxpayers £66 million over five years by cutting the number of MPs.

Final proposals are due in October 2018 for use in the general election scheduled for May 2020.