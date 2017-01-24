Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A £25million scheme to transform Hackney Wick Overground station has been unveiled.

Images show how architects Landolt Brown have drawn on the area’s industrial heritage and waterways to influence their design for the station with a new entrance and ticket hall at ground floor as well as improved accessibility.

A new subway running north to south beneath the railway line will replace the existing footbridge and open up new pedestrian and cycle links from Wallis Road through to White Post Lane. The subway will be driven into position in spring 2017. The station is due to be complete in January 2018.

Tower Hamlets Council and Hackney Council have contributed £1million towards the refurbishment of the station which is been overseen by Network Rail on behalf of the London Legacy Development Corporation.

Mayor John Biggs said: “The investment Tower Hamlets Council is putting into Hackney Wick Station is part of our commitment to grow the area into a thriving part of our borough, offering new opportunities to our residents and businesses. The regeneration of Hackney Wick will not only help generate new jobs and economic opportunities but will also provide desperately needed affordable housing.”

David Goldstone, chief executive of the London Legacy Development Corporation , said: “Improving connections in Hackney Wick is vital to support the regeneration of the area and is a key feature of the Hackney Wick masterplan.

“The new subway will help to open up the area for local people and support the businesses that are moving here. The much needed improvements to the station come just as new homes start to be built at East Wick and Sweetwater and more jobs are created at Here East and in the surrounding area.”