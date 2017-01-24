Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Swedish flatpack giant Ikea has revealed plans for its first new store in London in more than 10 years, to be located in Greenwich.

The company will submit a planning application to Greenwich Council next month for an ultra-sustainable and distinctive store on the Millennium Way Retail Park.

The store will include a biodiverse garden on the roof where there’ll also be solar panels and rainwater collection. It will create 500 new jobs, many for local people, says Ikea.

“We want to create a unique and exciting space that will act as a place to meet, learn, share and shop – enhancing the ways we engage with our customers and the community,” said Ikea UK’s deputy property manager Richard Rands.

Greenwich MP Matthew Pennycook said: “Ikea have clearly moved some way from their standard out-of-own blue shed with a distinctive and sustainable store design. There are some grounds for optimism.”

He added that he wanted to ensure there was enough to promote public transport in an area prone to poor air quality. The store will have 22 charging points for electric cars.