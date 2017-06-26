Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

A fire engulfed a building under construction in Canary Wharf.

The fire started at a three-storey building under construction near to Preston's Road in the area formerly known as Wood Wharf.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) confirmed that four fire engines and 20 firefighters tackled the blaze, which began at around 2pm on Monday, June 26.

The billowing clouds of smoke were seen for miles around, with dozens of people sharing photographs of the blaze on social media from around the capital.

The Canary Wharf Group said the fire had been put out without any injuries at 3.30pm.

A Canary Wharf Group spokesman said: "The LFB was deployed to the New District construction site at Canary Wharf to attend a small fire, approximately 3m x 4m on a non-essential area of the site, which does not form any part of a building.

"The fire has now been extinguished with no reported casualties. The incident has caused no danger to those on the site or neighbouring buildings.

"People are now returning back to the site.

"The safety of individuals on the Canary Wharf Estate remains our highest priority and we work very closely in support of the emergency services."

It is not yet known what caused the blaze to start.

Follow The Wharf on Twitter and Instagram @thewharfnews

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook