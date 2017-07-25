Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The sun shone on the pop-up sandy courts in Montgomery Square for a day of action in aid of the charity.

A total of 16 teams from companies in Canary Wharf and Docklands took part, with the first ball served at 10am on Friday, July 21.

They were whittled down throughout the day in a series of heats with some players dashing back to the office in between.

But on the whole the corporate shackles were thrown of for the day with Best Dressed of the tournament going to the team from EY who had made themselves up as dalmatians and dubbed themselves Cruella de Volleyball.

Simmons And Simmons LLP and Barclays Bank PLC joined forces for the fourth year in a row to create the team Where’s Volley? They came kitted out in red and white striped shirts and bobble hats despite the heat.

The event culminated in the grand final - a battle between dark and light with EMA Stars(European Medicines Agency) in black t-shirts taking on previous champions Blue Eagles (Barclays Volleyball Club) who, contrary to their name, were dressed in white.

The tension mounted, as both put on impressive displays of athleticism to keep the ball in play, and the crowded of Canary Wharf office workers and charity workers cheered them on.

When the klaxon sounded EMA Stars were the victors with a scoreline of 24-23.

Team captain and bio statistician Frank Petavy said: “We trained for three months really hard in London Bridge on a sand court.

“We are a bunch of beach volleyball lovers.”

He added: “Today was amazing. There were a lot of matches and some of us were still working during the day.

“The excitement built during the day and the final really was a culmination of that.

“I feel really fulfilled that I achieved what I wanted to.

“But we won because we have a good group of friends who really get on well together.”

He said of raising money for work done by Action For Kids : “It’s good we played for a charity that helps kids. We worked really hard to get donations as well which is really important.

“We at EMA try to get good treatments for patients, including children, and Action For Kids is an organisation that is going in the same direction.”

The volleyball courts will be in place until 9pm on Friday, July 28.

