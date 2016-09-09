F1 champion Damon Hill visits Canary Wharf for book signing

Formula One world champion Damon Hill visited Canary Wharf to meet and greet fans while signing copies of his book Watching The Wheels.

The ex-grand prix driver, who won the championship for Williams in 1996, was welcomed by a crowd at Jubilee Place, eagerly clutching their hardbacks.

During the visit, hosted by Waterstones , he spoke about what he reveals in the autobiography, detailing the challenges he faced before, during and after his career.

He said: “It’s about what I’ve done and a bit about what happened since I stopped racing, which relates to why I didn’t write it immediately after I stopped racing.

“When I retired I wasn’t in a place where I felt I could describe what I had been through. It took a few years to get around to it.

“And now, seeing as it’s 20 years since I won the championship, I thought if I don’t do it now then I’ll never do it.

Damon signs a copy of his book for an excited fan

“So I thought I should go back and write it. I felt that I owed a bit of an explanation to the fans that supported me when I was racing.”

The British driver had a seven-year career in F1, boasting 22 wins and 42 podiums from his 115 races.

He is the son of double F1 champion Graham Hill, who was tragically killed in a plane crash just four months into retirement.

Damon said he details some of the struggles he faced around that time in his book.

He said: “There were some pretty intense times, including my dad's accident, what happened to me afterwards, Senna’s death and winning the world championship.

“So there are some intense moments and some big ups and big downs.”

Damon's book Watching The Wheels includes his account of his father's death and his world championship win

He also compared the current generation of F1 to his era, commenting on the improvements in safety.

“Thankfully, I think we have got to a much safer era in motorsport. I do talk about the effects of the people who were killed and how that affected the sport.

“It created a kind of negative vibe with the sport. There was both danger and excitement but hopefully we have kept the excitement and lost the extreme risk.”

Damon is currently one of the presenters on the Sky Sports F1 channel.

