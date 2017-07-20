Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Extra trains are being built to increase services on the Elizabeth line.

The new railway which runs through Canary Wharf will stretch from Reading and Heathrow in the west, through London and out to Shenfield and Abbey Wood in the east.

TfL has announced services will be more frequent than planned and will run to Heathrow Terminal 5.

Canary Wharf commuters will benefit from a further two trains per hour between Paddington and Abbey Wood off-peak.

Off-peak services between Paddington and Whitechapel will also be increased from 16 to 20 trains per hour and an additional two trains per hour will run between Paddington and Shenfield.

Peak services from Reading will be doubled to four trains per hour, and services to Maidenhead increased from four to six trains per hour.

A total of six Elizabeth line trains per hour will serve Heathrow Terminals - four to Terminals 2, 3 and 4 and two to Terminals 2, 3 and 5. This will also increase services to Ealing Broadway, Southall and Hayes And Harlington.

The improved frequency of trains has been announced following collaboration with the DfT, Network Rail and the train operating companies on a final timetable for services.

The first Elizabeth line train entered service between Liverpool Street Main Line and Shenfield on June 22, with the central London section due to open in December 2018.

It is due to become fully operational in December 2019 and will boost central London’s rail-based capacity by 10%, providing up to 24 trains per hour between Paddington and Whitechapel during the peak and 20 trains per hour off-peak.

TfL has increased its order with Derby train builders Bombardier from 66 to 70 trains to cope with the increase in services.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, said it would help ease pressure on other parts of the capital’s transport network

“The Elizabeth line will transform travel across London, with new state-of-the-art trains moving passengers quickly across key parts of London and the South East.

“With more regular services connecting central London with key locations like Heathrow Airport, the benefits will be felt directly by millions of commuters, tourists, and businesses every year.’

The Elizabeth line will stop at Crossrail Place in Canary Wharf with the 200 metre long trains featuring nine walk-through carriages, air conditioning, CCTV and real-time travel information.

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling, said it would help boost jobs and drive economic growth.

Trains will start operating in five phases:

Liverpool Street to Shenfield - June 2017 (TfL Rail)

Heathrow to Paddington (mainline platforms) - May 2018 (TfL Rail)

Paddington (Elizabeth line platforms) to Abbey Wood, through the new central tunnels - December 2018

Paddington (Elizabeth line platforms) to Shenfield - May 2019

Full through service (including Elizabeth line services to Reading) - December 2019.

