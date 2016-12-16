Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Excel hosted a festive lunch for 350 elderly Newham residents in an effort to make a difference for those who might be lonely this Christmas.

The exhibition centre at Royal Docks partnered with Mash Media and Brand Events to put on the three-course lunch on Tuesday, December 13, which featured music and a conga line.

Excel executive director Jeremy Rees said: “At Excel, we take our responsibilities as a large local employer very seriously.

“We were delighted to be approached to host this lunch and work with these great companies to throw a fun party for elderly residents from across Newham.”

Julian Agostini, managing director at Mash Media , said “It has been a long-time ambition of mine (Mash’s) to unite the exhibition industry and create a Christmas experience for those that need it the most.

“This is surely the true spirit of Christmas and it was incredible to be able to bring that dream to fruition. I can’t thank Excel enough for helping us to host this special day and hope that we can make it bigger and better next year.”

