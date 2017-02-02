Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Wharf Property Awards 2017 will be presented in 17 categories at a glittering awards ceremony on Thursday, May 25, at Building Six in The O2.

Entries and nominations are being taken in all categories now with a closing date of Thursday, March 30.

For criteria and online entry forms just follow the links below. Keep in mind that answers to all questions are limited to 250 words and it may be of benefit to type them out elsewhere prior to pasting them into the form.

For assistance or entry queries call Jess Maddison on 020 7293 2247 or email jessica.maddison@trinitymirror.com.

Entries are welcome from firms that operate from or cover Tower Hamlets, Hackney, Newham, Lewisham, Greenwich, the City and Southwark.

You can find out everything else about our awards here, including who will be judging your entries.

The Categories

● Lettings Negotiator

● Sales Negotiator

● Office Manager

● Sales Support

● New Starter

● Affordable Housing Scheme

● Residential Development

● Architectural Achievement

● New Office Or Agency

● Small Agency

● Medium-To-Large Agency

● Multi-Branch Agency

● Professional Services

● Corporate Social Responsibility

● Innovation

● The People’s Choice

● Special Recognition

We are delighted to present The Wharf Property Awards 2017 for a fifth consecutive year with founding sponsor Gawor And Co.

If you need a break from entering, here's a #rockofagents guilty pleasure.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Follow The Wharf on Twitter @the_wharf .

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook .