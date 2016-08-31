Login Register
My account
Logout
Subscriptions Make sure you get The Wharf every week
Business Awards Find out about our special evening
Trending West Ham United FC Canary Wharf Tower Hamlets Greenwich

Emirates Air Line should be ‘integral form of public transport’, says London Assembly member

Liberal Democrat Caroline Pidgeon criticises the utilisation of the cable car over the river Thames as a tourist attraction and calls for it to be made part of London’s transport network

Journeys on the Emirates Air Line have dipped since London 2012

A member of the London Assembly has criticised the running of the Emirates Air Line as a tourist attraction and called for it to be made an “integral form of public transport”.

Caroline Pidgeon, leader of the Liberal Democrats on the London Assembly, said the cable car had become underused because of the way it had been run since it opened in time for London 2012.

In the early six-week period after its launch, 675,515 journeys were taken on the cable car, many using it to reach Olympic events.

But the latest figures show 254,650 journeys were made in the past six weeks.

Caroline said to the Evening Standard : “As soon as the Games ended the number of people who use it plummeted. Despite the huge amount of public money ploughed into the scheme and TfL spending a fortune on marketing, it can never escape the fundamental fault of being run as a tourist attraction and not a form of public transport.

“It is time the Mayor and TfL recognise it should run as an integral form of public transport which is affordable and attractive on a daily basis.”

The Emirates Air Line cost about £60million to build and it is understood TfL has spent almost £1 million advertising it.

Follow The Wharf on Twitter @the_wharf

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook

Comments
Show more comments

Recently Published

TfL issues ‘please offer me a seat’ badges for people with hidden disabilities

The transport operator begins a six-week trial in a bid to ease passengers’ suffering on their journeys throughout London

Previous Articles

Want to know what made Mayor Sadiq Khan so grumpy?

Twin piques as London's new boss faces up to some harsh realities now he's in office

Related Tags

Organisations
TfL
Liberal Democrats
Places
Emirates Air Line
Events
London 2012 Olympics

Most Read in News

  1. Transport
    Angry commuters say newly refurbished London Bridge station is “chaos”
  2. TfL
    TfL releases Tube map showing number of steps between stations
  3. Emirates Air Line
    Emirates Air Line should be ‘integral form of public transport’, says London Assembly member
  4. TfL
    TfL issues ‘please offer me a seat’ badges for people with hidden disabilities
  5. Blackheath
    Witnesses come forward in Blackheath murder hunt

Most Recent in News

Most Read on the Wharf

  1. Transport
    Angry commuters say newly refurbished London Bridge station is “chaos”
  2. East London
    Silvertown Tunnel backed by London Chamber Of Commerce And Industry
  3. TfL
    TfL releases Tube map showing number of steps between stations
  4. Blackheath
    Witnesses come forward in Blackheath murder hunt
  5. Blackheath
    Banker Oliver Dearlove killed by stranger's punch in Blackheath
The Mirror

Journalists

Giles Broadbent
Editor
Jon Massey
Deputy Editor
Alex McIntyre
Senior Reporter
Laura Enfield
Senior Reporter