A member of the London Assembly has criticised the running of the Emirates Air Line as a tourist attraction and called for it to be made an “integral form of public transport”.

Caroline Pidgeon, leader of the Liberal Democrats on the London Assembly, said the cable car had become underused because of the way it had been run since it opened in time for London 2012.

In the early six-week period after its launch, 675,515 journeys were taken on the cable car, many using it to reach Olympic events.

But the latest figures show 254,650 journeys were made in the past six weeks.

Caroline said to the Evening Standard : “As soon as the Games ended the number of people who use it plummeted. Despite the huge amount of public money ploughed into the scheme and TfL spending a fortune on marketing, it can never escape the fundamental fault of being run as a tourist attraction and not a form of public transport.

“It is time the Mayor and TfL recognise it should run as an integral form of public transport which is affordable and attractive on a daily basis.”

The Emirates Air Line cost about £60million to build and it is understood TfL has spent almost £1 million advertising it.

