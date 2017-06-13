Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An elderly man has had his jaw broken in two places after a stranger knocked him unconscious in an unprovoked attack while he out walking his dog in Newham.

Samuel Cooper, 81, was making his way along the Greenway footpath, next to Newham High Street South, when a man began shouting abuse at him and told him to keep his dog on a lead.

The man then tried to bite Samuel in the face and, when he failed to do so, punched the elderly gentleman so hard that he was knocked unconscious to the floor.

Samuel’s jaw has had to be reconstructed after doctors confirmed it was broken in two places following the attack at noon on Thursday, June 8.

The suspect is described as a white man, about 30-years-old and 5ft 8ins tall. He is of a stocky build with short stubble and short dark hair, and was wearing dark jeans and a short sleeve top.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the attack to come forward, particularly an Asian man walking his dog who was understood to be in the area moments before Samuel was assaulted.

DC Jon Saddington from Newham CID said: “This was a brutal attack on an elderly gentleman simply out walking his dog.

“To attack a defenceless individual in such a manner is despicable.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Newham CID on 07747 780610 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously online or by calling 0800 555 111.

