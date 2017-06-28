Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tower Hamlets has eight tower blocks assessed to be at substantial risk of fire.

Residents had been contacted to say Fire Risk Assessments (FRAs) had been carried out in all its blocks in the past nine months, reports the BBC .

The council said further checks have been carried out since the blaze in Grenfell Tower which killed at least 79 people. It was deemed to have medium fire risk.

Six of the blocks are on the Cranbrook Estate in Mace Street, Bow, and were built in 1963.

They are:

Alzette House

Modling House

Offenbach House

Puteaux House

St Giles House

Velletri House

The other two tower blocks are Brewster House in Three Colt Street, Limehouse and Brodick House in Saxon Road, Bow.

A council spokesperson said works are scheduled to take place in the next 10 days which were agreed with the London Fire Brigade after joint inspections took place.

Further fire safety advice had been given to residents and reassurance that they “are safe to remain in their homes”.

Mayor John Biggs said the recommendations for changes it had received “were not unmanageable”.

The council and Tower Hamlets Homes have been contacted for comment.

