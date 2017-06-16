Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A trio of East Londoners have been recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours 2017.

Eileen O’Sullivan

The 93-year-old from Bermondsey has been awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to Education.

She has been a volunteer at Age Exchange in Blackheath for more than 20 years.

It uses reminiscence to improve older people’s quality of care and runs programmes to promote intergenerational learning and understanding.

In 1942, she was sent to Blackpool to help in the manufacture of Wellington Bomber fighter planes. From 1990, she put on a series of inter-generational plays relating her experiences before and during the war, first with the Reminiscence Centre and then with the Age Exchange Youth Theatre, where she performed in Germany, France and Belgium.

Her involvement in the Good Companions, an older people’s theatre group, has taken her around the world, acting as a cultural ambassador for the country.

She continues to volunteer at the Centre, supporting the Remembering Yesterday, Caring Today project for older people suffering from dementia and their family carers.

In 1994 she was involved in the creation of a small garden at the Centre, which she maintains to this day.

She is known for her incredible ability to engage with people of any age and this has allowed the work of both Age Exchange and the Reminiscence Centre to reach the widest possible audience.

Tarek Fouad Malouf

The founder of Hummingbird Bakery has been awarded a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to Baking and Confectionery.

The 44-year-old from Hackney started the business in Notting Hill in early 2004 and became the home of quality American baking in London.

Today it has six branches across the city and is famed the world over for its delicious cupcakes and other sweet treats and desserts. It also has a franchise presence in the Middle East with two branches already operating successfully in Dubai, and Saudi Arabia and with further launches planned.

As the company founder and managing director, he developed The Hummingbird Bakery concept.

Today the bakery has become a highly celebrated and iconic brand. Almost all of its recipes have been shared for home bakers to enjoy through three bestselling cookbooks which have sold well in excess of 1.5 million copies and have been translated into many different languages.

The bakery is a supporter of the Terrence Higgins Trust by creating special limited edition World Aids Day red ribbon cupcakes a certain percentage of each one sold goes to the charity.

The bakery has also donated unsold items at the end of the days to different charities to sell on.

Elspeth Finch

The Barbican resident has been awarded a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for For services to Engineering and Enterprise.

The 41-year-old entrepreneur is the founder and CEO of Indigo&.

A chemist by first degree, she migrated into engineering via an MSc in transport planning and at the age of 21 years old established a highly innovative transport consultancy, Intelligent Space Partnership, built around a commitment to integrating the needs of cyclists and pedestrians into city design and planning.

She then became futures director for Atkins Water and Environment (2010-14) and the Atkins Innovation Director for the UK and EU (2014-15).

She contributes widely to policy development on innovation and cities and has mentored several early-stage entrepreneurs in the Royal Academy of Engineering’s Enterprise Hub and has been a judge for its Launchpad Competition for 16-25 year olds.

She launched a new venture, Indigo&, which is providing a platform to enable large companies to procure services from independent firms.

She has been recognised with a number of industry awards, is widely used as a role model for engineering and innovation and is a member of the Royal Academy of Engineering’s Diversity and Inclusion Committee.

