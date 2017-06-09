Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Labour Party secured a predicted clean sweep of east London seats to form part of a left-wing insurgency that has thrown British politics into turmoil.

While beleaguered Prime Minister Theresa May prepares to put together a minority Government as the leader of the largest party, the opposition is already looking to challenge her on all fronts after a night during which she lost her majority and, say critics, most of her credibility.

While the City was thrown into immediate upheaval as uncertainty looks set to dog the country for a further few months – until a possible new election – the sentiment will be kinder in the long run.

Despite Labour’s commitment to abide by the Brexit referendum, the notion that the Tories can now force through a “hard” departure looks increasingly unlikely. A united opposition – if that is how they remain – could force a number of concessions that, ultimately, could favour stronger ties with the EU.

Results round-up

Labour secured 40.2% of the vote nationally but those figures looked puny in their heartlands in the capital.

Stephen Timms can lay claim to the safest seat in the east securing 83.2% of the vote for a constituency that covers the Royal Docks. Meanwhile Jim Fitzpatrick won back Poplar and Limehouse, the seat he had pledged to leave until the early election prompted a change of heart. He won with 39,558 votes, a 67.3% share.

Oliur Rahman, the candidate favoured by disgraced former Tower Hamlets mayor Lutfur Rahman, limped in fourth with 1,477 votes.

Elsewhere, Matthew Pennycook was returned in Greenwich and there were red successes in Bethnal Green and Bow for Rushanara Ali, West Ham (Lyn Brown), Lewisham Deptford (Vicky Foxcroft) and Hackney South and Shoreditch (Meg Hillier).

In Bermondsey and Old Southwark, Neil Coyle comfortably saw off a challenge from previous incumbent Simon Hughes for the Liberal Democrats while the nearest patch of blue is Mark Field holding the Cities of London and Westminster for the Tories.

