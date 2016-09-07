Login Register
My account
Logout
Subscriptions Make sure you get The Wharf every week
Business Awards Find out about our special evening
Trending West Ham United FC Canary Wharf Tower Hamlets Greenwich

East London Muslim school closure could lead to radicalisation of students, owners argue

Ayasofia Primary School in Whitechapel is taken off the register of independent schools by the Secretary Of State For Education after four Ofsted inspections in 2015 reveal several educational failings

Justine Greening, Secretary Of State For Education

The closure of an independent Muslim school in east London could lead to the radicalisation of its students, according its owners.

Cityside Primary Trust, owners of Ayasofia Primary School in Whitechapel , was told by the Secretary Of State For Education in December 2015 that it would be struck off the independent schools register due to educational failings revealed by four inspections throughout the year.

According to Ofsted, the school planned lessons poorly, pupils’ work was barely marked and the security was described as “lax”.

The trust subsequently appealed the decision claiming that shutting the school, which has 80 pupils aged between four and 11, was “disproportionate”.

It also argued students were avoiding radicalisation by attending the school instead of being educated through “unregistered home schooling by ultra-religious family members”.

But the appeal was dismissed at a recent tribunal, with Judge Laurence Bennett saying the findings of the inspectors had not been addressed with sufficient urgency and many of the failings were continuing.

He said: “We are not persuaded that there is a binary consequence, that is attendance at Ayasofia, a school judged to have significant failings, or home schooling with attendant risks.

“The borough of Tower Hamlets has many schools and evidence was given of alternative independent faith schools.”

He acknowledged the school had introduced elements that weren’t usually found within a conservative religious curriculum, including girls learning the Koran.

A statement from the trust on the school’s website, written before the appeal decision, said: “We strongly feel the school has been offering valuable educational services to young and vulnerable children throughout London and has progressively gained popularity over the last seven years.

“Pupils from our school are mostly achieving above average results in their SATs and continue to achieve outstanding results in all the secondary schools they have moved on to over the years.”

It went on to say that over the last 14 months the school had “resisted an unprecedented level of external pressure” from the Department For Education, Ofsted and other government departments to “close the school down at all costs”.

“This witch hunt was triggered immediately after the school took on pupils from a tuition centre that closed down in January 2015 as acknowledged by the most senior Department For Education representative at the hearing,” it said.

Follow The Wharf on Twitter @the_wharf

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Man fights for his life after Newham machine gun attack

Detectives appeal for witnesses after 12 shots are fired from an automatic weapon in Plaistow

Related Tags

Places
Tower Hamlets

Most Read in News

  1. Tower Hamlets Council
    Tower Hamlets petitioners face bankruptcy over legal wrangle
  2. South Quay
    See Westfield tycoon’s yacht sail into Canary Wharf
  3. London City Airport
    BA cuts business flights to New York from LCY
  4. Tower Hamlets
    East London Muslim school closure could lead to radicalisation of students, owners argue
  5. UK & World News
    Amazon Prime customers to get free restaurant food deliveries in London

Most Recent in News

Most Read on the Wharf

  1. West Ham United FC
    Why West Ham really need Saturday's Watford match
  2. London City Airport
    BA cuts business flights to New York from LCY
  3. East London
    Team behind Studio 338 announce launch of east London club The Bridge
  4. Tower Hamlets Council
    Tower Hamlets petitioners face bankruptcy over legal wrangle
  5. Shadwell
    Prince Charles set to reopen Shadwell Fire Station
The Mirror

Journalists

Giles Broadbent
Editor
Jon Massey
Deputy Editor
Alex McIntyre
Senior Reporter
Laura Enfield
Senior Reporter