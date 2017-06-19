Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The East London Mosque has strongly condemned a terror attack on a group of Muslim worshippers in Finsbury Park.

One man has died and 10 people have been injured after a man drove a van into a group of people near to the Finsbury Park Mosque.

The BBC reported that a group of people were helping a man who had collapsed when they were hit by the van just after midnight on Monday, June 19. The man has died, but it is not yet known if he was killed as a result of the attack.

Eyewitness Abdul Rahman said the driver of the van had said he wanted to “kill all Muslims”.

A 48-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

The attack took place outside the Muslim Welfare House in Seven Sisters Road, and all the victims were Muslim.

(Photo: REUTERS)

(Photo: REUTERS)

In a statement, the East London Mosque described the attack as “cowardly” and “heinous". Tower Hamlets Council has confirmed there will be more high-visibility patrols around places of worship across the borough in response to the attack.

The East London Mosque said: “We are shocked and horrified by the terrorist attack on Muslim worshippers in Finsbury Park this morning, which has resulted in one fatality and several serious injuries. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families.

“We condemn this cowardly attack, as we do all terror attacks, in the strongest terms possible.

“This is a heinous crime motivated by hatred of Muslims. This is the third terrorist attack on London in three months.

“Once again terrorists seek to divide. They will not succeed.

“We praise the community for their swift response in helping the police to arrest one of the men who deliberately ploughed into worshippers who were leaving the mosque.

“An emergency meeting has been called with our local police commander and local authority to review security concerns for our mosque and others in Tower Hamlets. We urge vigilance against further terrorist attacks and violent hate crimes.

(Photo: REUTERS)

(Photo: REUTERS)

“We urge the relevant authorities to treat this with the same urgency and seriousness as other terrorist attacks.

"Muslims have been demanding better legislation and action on hate crimes for a while. This attack once again brings home the critical need to do so.”

Tower Hamlets Council have also condemned the attack.

The Mayor of Tower Hamlets, John Biggs, said: "This horrifying and cowardly attack against innocent worshippers is utterly abhorrent.

"Over the past months our great city has faced numerous attacks by those who seek to divide us. Despite that, every attack has shown we are a community who stand shoulder to shoulder in hard times.

"Understandably there will be concerns amongst many in the East End following last night's attack. This morning my cabinet member for community safety and I met with the borough commander to discuss the situation and we fully support her decision to step up high-visibility patrols around places of worship in the borough to reassure residents."

(Photo: REUTERS)

(Photo: REUTERS)

The council's cabinet member for community safety, councillor Asma Begum, said: "The attack in Finsbury Park is an awful reminder of the threat hatred poses to all our communities.

"In response to the attack the council has convened an emergency meeting to bring together the police, religious and community leaders to address the issues raised and reassure communities we are taking the threat of similar attacks in Tower Hamlets seriously.

"I welcome the increased police presence on our streets and we will continue to work with mosques and other community leaders to review and improve safety in our borough."

Follow The Wharf on Twitter and Instagram @thewharfnews

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook