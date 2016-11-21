Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

East London contemporary art walk The Line is set to extend to London City Island as developers EcoWorld Ballymore continue in their efforts to bring artists to the capital’s “mini Manhatten”.

The Line, an art walk between The O2 and Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park , will create public artworks to display on the island and establish an “artist-in-residence” programme in a studio and a hub for exhibits.

Megan Piper, founder of The Line, said: “Since it launched in May 2015, thousands of people have walked The Line and discovered this lesser-known part of London, its wildlife, heritage and the sculptures that are now part of its waterways.

“London City Island will be a prominent destination that will anchor the project on the River Lea and will encourage more people to walk The Line.”

The collaboration is a continuation of EcoWorld Ballymore’s attempt to make London City Island a “cultural destination”.

As well as the 1,700 new homes being delivered, English National Ballet and the London Film School have pledged to move to the island.

