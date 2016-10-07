East London activist fails in bid to ban Trump from UK

A Muslim political leader from east London has lost his legal battle with Donald Trump over his claim that parts of the capital were no-go areas.

The Republican had said that radicalisation meant police officers went in fear for their lives – remarks roundly condemned at the time, including by the then Prime Minister David Cameron.

But Kamran Malik, of east London’s Communities United Party, decided to take the matter to the courts alleging defamation against east London’s Muslim community. He was seeking £10million damages as well as a ruling barring Mr Trump from entering the UK for two years.

In rejecting the motion in London’s High Court, Master Victoria McCloud said the decision was not a reflection of the merits of Mr Trump’s remarks but on the reach of the legal system.

Mr Malik said that Mr Trump’s comments had the potential to affect the trust and confidence that Muslims in east London had built with non-Muslim colleagues.

He wanted permission to proceed with his claim by serving Mr Trump in the USA or deeming him to have been served at his Turnberry golf course in Scotland.

But the judge ruled that Mr Malik’s case was not actionable.

Communities United Party Kamran Malik

She said: “It is important that in dismissing this case this court is not understood to be endorsing or making any judgment on the merits of comments such as those in this case which have already been roundly condemned by among other people both the former Prime Minister and the Mayor of London.”

She said there were breaches of procedural and legal requirements in how the defamation case was put and Mr Malik’s claims under the European Convention on Human Rights, the Equality Act and the Racial and Religious Hatred Act also failed for legal reasons.

She added that even if the case was not struck out, she would have refused permission on the basis that the claim did not have a reasonable prospect of success.

Mr Malik, who was not in court, was ordered to pay £35,000 costs and refused permission to appeal although he can re-apply to the Court of Appeal.