Login Register
My account
Logout
Subscriptions Make sure you get The Wharf every week
Business Awards Find out about our special evening
Trending West Ham United FC Canary Wharf Tower Hamlets Greenwich

East Ham pair charged with murder of baby found in Stratford

A woman and a man from Morris Avenue are accused of killing the child who died as a result of a head injury

The man and woman were due to appear at the Old Bailey on Tuesday, October 4

Two people from East Ham have been charged with the murder of a baby who was found dead on a bus in Stratford.

The baby was found unresponsive on Wednesday, September 28 and a post-mortem examination at St Thomas’ hospital on Friday, September 30 determined the cause of death as a head injury.

Rosalin Baker, 25, and Jeffrey Wiltshire, 52, of Morris Avenue have been remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on Tuesday, October 4.

They were also charged with causing or allowing the death of, or serious physical harm, to a child and with neglect of a child.

Detectives from the Met’s Homicide And Major Crime Command are conducting the investigation and it is being led by detective chief inspector Gary Holmes.

Anyone with any information should contact the incident room on 020 8345 1570.

Follow The Wharf on Twitter @the_wharf

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

East London organisations receive share of £1million from Arts Council

The Catalyst Evolve programme aims to help them attract more private donations and build a more sustainable future.

Related Tags

Places
Stratford
East London

Most Read in News

  1. East London
    Catch up with east London and the City in 14 stories
  2. Tower Hamlets Council
    How Lutfur Rahman gambled with council's vulnerable children
  3. Canary Wharf
    The Canary Wharf kiosk owner who made his dreams come true
  4. Stratford
    East Ham pair charged with murder of baby found in Stratford
  5. The Wharf Innovation In Business Awards 2016
    The winners of The Wharf Innovation In Business Awards 2016 are announced

Most Recent in News

Most Read on the Wharf

  1. West Ham United FC
    West Ham's weekend of woe (in 7 stories)
  2. East London
    Catch up with east London and the City in 14 stories
  3. Canary Wharf
    First look: The Tea Merchant in Canary Wharf soft-launches ahead of opening
  4. Canary Wharf
    Intriguing new sculpture unveiled in Canary Wharf
  5. Food & Drink
    33 places to eat and drink around Canary Wharf that match your mood
The Mirror

Journalists

Giles Broadbent
Editor
Jon Massey
Deputy Editor
Alex McIntyre
Senior Reporter
Laura Enfield
Senior Reporter