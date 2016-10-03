East Ham pair charged with murder of baby found in Stratford

The man and woman were due to appear at the Old Bailey on Tuesday, October 4

Two people from East Ham have been charged with the murder of a baby who was found dead on a bus in Stratford.

The baby was found unresponsive on Wednesday, September 28 and a post-mortem examination at St Thomas’ hospital on Friday, September 30 determined the cause of death as a head injury.

Rosalin Baker, 25, and Jeffrey Wiltshire, 52, of Morris Avenue have been remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on Tuesday, October 4.

They were also charged with causing or allowing the death of, or serious physical harm, to a child and with neglect of a child.

Detectives from the Met’s Homicide And Major Crime Command are conducting the investigation and it is being led by detective chief inspector Gary Holmes.

Anyone with any information should contact the incident room on 020 8345 1570.

