The member of Parliament for East Ham has confirmed he will run again in his seventh election as he accuses the Prime Minster of making Britain poorer and not meaning what she says.

Stephen Timms has been a Labour MP since 1994 and said he is ready for a “lively and energetic campaign” after Theresa May made the shock announcement of a snap general election on Tuesday, April 18.

In a statement released on Friday, April 21, Mr Timms said: “On becoming Prime Minister, Theresa May said ‘I mean what I say and I say what I mean. There won’t be an early election.’

“So the first lesson from this election is: Theresa May doesn’t mean what she says.

“The Prime Minister wants this campaign to be all about Brexit - even though Parliament has already approved triggering Article 50. And I will be campaigning to stop Theresa May making Britain poorer, negotiating away British jobs and handing them over to Europe.

“But I will also be campaigning for vital public services, which the Tories are damaging so much - and want to avoid talking about. The Tories are cutting school funding. In London it’s even worse: they want to switch school funds away from London to the countryside.

“The NHS is under unprecedented strain. It desperately needs investment.

“So I ask voters in East Ham to support Labour in this election, to save our vital services - and to keep jobs in Britain.

“This is the seventh parliamentary election I have fought in East Ham. I am grateful for steadfast support from local residents, and for the support of local Labour members who will - once again - be working with me on lively and energetic campaign.”

The next general election is due to be held on June 8. Local MP’s Diane Abbott, Rushanara Ali, Jim Fitzpatrick and Matthew Pennycook have also confirmed they will run again.

