A man from East Ham dressed up as a fake cop to terrorise and kill a computer repairman, a court has heard.

Jason Marshall is accused of murdering loner Peter Fasoli and trying to cover it up by setting fire to his bedroom.

The alleged killing was only discovered after Mr Fasoli’s nephew found hidden footage of his death on his computer two years later.

The 58-year-old was filmed being terrorised and killed by someone in a police uniform during a bondage sex session set to Classic FM, jurors heard.

He was allegedly murdered by “fantasist” Marshall who tricked his way into his home in January 2013.

The 28-year-old is accused of setting fire to the victim’s one-bedroom bungalow in Northolt, West London, to cover up the killing.

For nearly two years, Mr Fasoli’s death was put down to an accident until his family discovered footage on his computer hard drive.

Prosecutor Edward Brown QC told jurors at the Old Bailey the attack was “as shocking as it was determined”, reports The Mirror .

He warned that the video evidence showed the actual killing itself and said: “The issues in this case are such that you will need to watch what on any account is very disturbing evidence.”

The harrowing footage was recovered by Mr Fasoli’s nephew Christopher Murgatroyd who examined his uncle’s fire-damaged computer out of curiosity in November 2014.

Expecting to find his uncle’s research on his family tree, Mr Murgatroyd was horrified to find himself watching his violent death, jurors heard.

The defendant from Newham in east London first got in contact with Mr Fasoli through gay social networking site Badoo in December 2012 and offered to set up a threesome, the Old Bailey heard.

Marshall invented the persona of a “law enforcement operative” to “dominate” his victim for his own “murderous purposes”, the court heard.

Mr Brown told jurors: “There is a telling feature of this case - whilst the defendant sought to tempt the deceased into thinking their encounter that night was to be sexual in nature, the sexual element of the night’s events played only a short part early on and soon was superseded by physical domination and then violence.”

At the time of Mr Fasoli’s death, an investigation concluded it was an accident and the fire was sparked by a faulty light which may have fallen onto his bed.

But Mr Brown said: “The fire was intended to hide a terrible crime.

“Peter Fasoli was killed intentionally. He had been subjected to a calculated and determined attack by this defendant whom he invited into his home.

“In the end he literally fought for his life but by the time Mr Fasoli fully understood the true motives of the person who had tricked his way into his home, it was too late.

“Desperate as his attempts were, he could do nothing - as you will all too graphically come to understand.

“The fire was set by this defendant in an attempt to disguise what truly happened - and the defendant Jason Marshall very nearly succeeded in escaping justice.”

Marshall, of East Ham, denies murder.

The trial continues.

