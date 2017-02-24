Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An East End gang who used couriers on mopeds disguised as trainee cabbies to distribute cocaine around the city have been jailed for up to 16 years for their elaborate network.

The gang included the boyfriend of Towie star Cara Kilbey, Daniel Harris. Police found £116,000 in bank notes in his daughter’s bedroom when they raided his flat. He was found guilty of possessing criminal property at the Old Bailey.

However, the centre of operations was an east London lock-up where the gang stored six mopeds and cut the cocaine with benzocaine, placing the powder in Union flag logo bags.

They were turning over £500,000 a week at the height of their activities and they had an eye for tight security. They used public phone kiosks and PGP-encrypted BlackBerry devices to make arrangements.

But police heard about their operation and bugged the garage during a secret night raid.

Harris awaits sentence but the rest of the gang have already been told their fate.

Joseph Maloney, 33, of Tower Hamlets, received 15 years; Jay Tripp, 34, of Fyfield, Essex, 16-and-a-half years; Jack Lyman, 28, of Bexley, Kent, seven years; Danny Ward, 34, of Beckenham, Kent, 11 years; Nial Kellaghan, 29, of Greenwich, seven years; Dean Standen, 34, of Sidcup, seven years and nine months; and Daniel Crook, 32, of HMP Peterborough, five years’ imprisonment.

Frederick Jennings, 20, of south-east London, was handed 21 months’ detention suspended for 18 months with 200 hours unpaid work.