A Manor Park driver who rammed his Range Rover into a crowd celebrating the Muslim festival of Eid has been jailed.

Akikul Islam mowed down three men in Stepney Green, dragging two under his wheels and leaving one with critical injuries.

The 25-year-old thug had arrived in Frimley Way in the early hours of July 7, 2016 accompanied by another car.

Three of the occupants got out and a verbal fight broke out with 10 men on the street. It quickly escalated into a brawl in which baseball bats and bottles were used.

The second driver left but Islam remained in his car as it was surrounded by the men.

He drove into them, running over a 24-year-old man and colliding with a parked vehicle.

He then reversed back towards the group, running over a 20-year-old man and also the man he had previously struck.

Both were dragged beneath his wheels as he drove forward and hit another parked car.

He then drove off into Alderney Road.

The 20-year-old victim suffered critical injuries and remains receiving medical care; the 24-year-old man was discharged from hospital following treatment.

CCTV later showed another man, who has not been identified, was also targeted by Islam. His injuries are not known.

Two hours after the attack officers on patrol in Vallance Road, Bethnal Green saw Islam’s car being towed away by a recovery company.

They discovered the vehicle had been leased to Islam and he was arrested.

Islam of Stanley Road was found guilty of two counts of causing grievous bodily harm and one count of attempted GBH.

He was sentenced at the Old Bailey on Wednesday, July 5 to 12 years behind bars.

Detective Inspector Chris Soole from Tower Hamlets said: “This sentence reflects the gravity of his actions that day. The court had previously heard that Islam was behind the wheel of a Range Roger which he used as a weapon when he deliberately drove at a group of men who were celebrating Eid-al-Fitr.

“Two of the men required hospital treatment; one of whom is still receiving medical care. It is fortunate that no one else was harmed.”

A number of other people have been arrested as part of this investigation and remain on bail.

Enquiries are ongoing.

