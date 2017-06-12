Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One group of people is watching post-election political machinations with a mixture of astonishment and hope.

They are the victims of the Docklands bomb, 21 years ago, who find themselves on the brink of a possible breakthrough in their long running campaign for compensation.

The Docklands victims have forged an alliance with victims of IRA terrorism in Northern Ireland too.

Between them, they have been urging that £10billion Libyan assets should be unfrozen and some distributed to the families. It was deposed dictator Colonel Muammar Gaddafi who sponsored IRA terrorism and supplied the Semtex that destroyed lives and buildings at South Quay in 1996.

Now they find that their allies in the Democratic Unionist Party could hold the keys to power for beleaguered Prime Minister Theresa May as she fights to stabilise a minority government.

President of the Docklands Victims Association Jonathan Ganesh has seen the campaign go from closed doors in the early days to the door of No.10.

“It’s amazing,” he said. “It’s history in the making. I know these MPs better than I know my own. They are not going to go away. These people fought for us in the Northern Ireland select committee and now they could be fighting for us in Government. It’s going to be so interesting.

“We want the compensation from the frozen funds right now or for Libya to pay the victims out of its own pocket and sort it out later – and the DUP is committed to our programmes. They are going to say ‘you need to resolve this’.”

The DVA has been on the verge of a major breakthrough for months. A select committee inquiry criticised a succession of UK governments for their failure to act for years. While victims in other countries were compensated to the tune of millions, the British victims went without, apparently sacrificed in order to pursue better business relations with the dictator.

Few are bothered by the money – except for those still dealing with medical and care issues – but all want acknowledgement of their initial plight and their years of being ignored.

Solicitor Jason McCue who has been working for the victims said: “It is now within the DUP’s power to ensure that £10 billion of frozen Libyan assets in the UK is used to compensate victims of Libyan sponsored IRA terrorism.

The DUP are now in a unique position to ensure a just conclusion is reached for all UK victims.”