DLR stations serving south London are likely to be busy next week because of a knock-on from Network Rail works, says TfL.

Southeastern Trains are not serving Charing Cross, Waterloo East or London Bridge because between Saturday, August 26, and Saturday, September 2, leaving thousands of people looking for alternatives.

The pressure will transfer to Woolwich Arsenal, Greenwich and Lewisham DLR stations and TfL says it will institute a queuing system during peak hours. Bank station is also likely to be busier, especially between 8.30am and 8.45am and there is likely to be a queuing system at Cannon Street.

DLR director Danny Price said: “Where possible, please travel outside of the busiest times – you could board a train quicker and have a more comfortable journey.”

Ellie Burrows, Train Services Director, Southeastern, said: “We know it’s a challenging time for our passengers while the work takes place and journeys may take longer than usual.

"We are advising passengers to look in advance at the amended timetable and think about changing their journey or working from home if at all possible.

"If passengers are travelling from Cannon Street in the evening peak they should check our website for live information or follow us on Twitter @se_railway”.

Disruption at Waterloo

It comes at a time of great disruption for commuters into London from the south with Waterloo station seeing queues and chaos as upgrade works has put half the platforms out of action.

On Monday (August 21) that was likely to get worse with a demonstration by members of the RMT union in protest at South West Trains keeping alive the possibility of driver-only trains.

SWT's new Chinese owner First MTR says it has “no plans” for driver-only operation (DOO) but the union wants firm guarantees.

RMT General Secretary Mick Cash said: “As this new franchise begins we are calling for SWT’s Chinese owners to honour the promise to passengers that they will have a guard on every one of their trains to keep passenger safe and informed."

He warned that Monday’s action will be a “kick-off point” for protest – echoing actions on Southern Rail where a the dispute over DOO has run to 16 months, bringing the entire franchise into disrepute.

Further action is planned on the Southern Rail lines next month with the RMT demanding face-to-face talks with Transport Secretary Chris Grayling.

Delays at Paddington

Meanwhile, trains running to and from London Paddington are likely to be delayed all day Monday (August 21) after a partial derailment put platforms one and two out of use.

“Trains may be cancelled or delayed by up to 20 minutes,” said a spokesman for National Rail Enquires.