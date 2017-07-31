Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Docklands Light Railway (DLR) is celebrating 30 years of service with a new travel guide to east London and simplified line maps.

The step-free service, which was officially opened by the Queen in July 1987 and began with 11 single-carriage trains that served 15 stations, now encompasses 45 stations with 56 trains, mainly made up of three carriages and has grown from carrying 6.7 million passengers to 122 million passengers.

A fleet of 43 new air-conditioned, walk-through DLR trains are due to be introduced from 2022, boosting capacity by 30%.

To mark the milestone anniversary, Transport for London (TfL) is releasing a ‘30 things to do by DLR’ travel guide featuring attractions across east and southeast London that are easily accessible by DLR, including the Royal Museums in Greenwich, the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park and the historic Docklands.

New line maps will also be introduced this summer to simplify journey planning for travellers by using different colour shades for each branch of the railway and providing clearer interchange information.

(Image: Transport for London)

TfL’s director of the DLR, Danny Price, said: “The DLR has been an integral part of east London for 30 years and we are proud of the contribution it has made. With a growing population, and continuing redevelopment in the area, the importance of good transport links is clear.

“With improvements such as a new generation of trains from 2022 and initiatives to make our customers’ lives easier, such as the new clearer DLR line map, we will ensure the DLR continues to meet those growing needs.

“We also want to take the opportunity to celebrate the growing number of top attractions and hidden gems linked by the DLR through our new travel guide.”

Follow The Wharf on Twitter and Instagram @thewharfnews

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook