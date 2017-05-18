Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man who was fatally shot and stabbed in broad daylight in Bow was the star of a Dizzee Rascal video.

The rapper has paid tribute to Brenton Roper who was found seriously injured in Eagling Close on Saturday, May 13.

He was treated by paramedics and the London’s Air Ambulance was called in but the 41-year-old was pronounced dead at 5.37pm.

Dizzee, real name Dylan Kwabena, grew up in Bow and went to Langdon Park School in Poplar which is where he got his nickname.

He met Mr Roper when the “loving” and “well-respected” dad appeared in the video for his song Nutcrackerz and posted a picture from it on Instagram offering his condolences to the victim’s family.

“This is one of the last times I saw you and I’m glad you were in the nutcrackerz video cos when I was a yout you lot were the big boys on my block still whenever I came back there was never no funny vibes (you know how people are),” he wrote.

“My condolences to your family. Rest in Peace Brenton Roper.”

Detectives investigating the murder arrested a 16-year-old boy and 18-year-old man on suspicion of murder on Saturday and have both been released on conditional bail pending further inquiries.

In a statement Mr Roper’s family said: “Brenton was a loving and loyal son, dad, brother, uncle, cousin and friend. He was a well respected man and had respect for others; we are all devastated that he was taken from us in such a horrific way.”

A post-mortem gave the cause of death as gunshot injuries.

Police are appealing for information to help bring Mr Roper’s killers to justice and want to speak to passengers who were travelling westbound between Bromley-by-Bow and Bow Road on the Hammersmith and City or District Lines between 4.25pm-4.30pm on Saturday, May 13.

Detective Superintendent Stuart Wratten, said: “We are continuing to appeal for anyone with information regarding Mr Roper’s death to come forward and speak with officers.

“This attack happened on a Saturday afternoon and I am certain that it would have been witnessed by a number of people.

“It is possible that someone who was travelling on the tube saw the beginning or aftermath of Mr Roper’s murder but have not realised how serious the incident was. I would urge them to call the incident room.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that may assist police should contact the incident room on 020 8217 6582 or via Twitter @MetCC

Or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

