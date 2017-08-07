Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A controversial proposal for the Asda site on the Isle of Dogs has been withdrawn after considerable public concern over the extent of redevelopment.

The site had already been the subject of a planning application in 2013 but this new offering would have dramatically increased the scale and size of development.

While the new development offered a new theatre, it failed to reinstate a petrol station and would have resulted in the loss of an historic library. The stepped towers would have been another milestone in the intensive development of the Island, which has seen towers shoot up along South Quay.

Cllr Peter Golds, who had raised objections to the plan, said: “I am delighted that Ashbourne Beech have withdrawn this crass example of overdevelopment.

“The 2013 scheme of 850 homes was considered excessive, 2,000 new homes in towers rising to 33 storeys would have dominated Crossharbour and Mudchute Park.

“Planners and [Mayor John Biggs] must now listen to Islanders. The petrol station is an essential local service. In any future scheme it should stay.

"The Island cannot sustain massive development without infrastructure. If 750 new homes on this site is regarded as overdevelopment, what on earth is 2,000?”

Follow The Wharf on Twitter and Instagram @thewharfnews

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook