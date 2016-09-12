Login Register
My account
Logout
Subscriptions Make sure you get The Wharf every week
Business Awards Find out about our special evening
Trending West Ham United FC Canary Wharf Tower Hamlets Greenwich

Detectives investigate murder of Bethnal Green 26-year-old

Police and ambulance called to Nelson Gardens but man dies of stab wounds a few hours later

Detectives have launched a murder investigation following the death of a man in Bethnal Green on Saturday afternoon (September 10).

Police were called to reports of a man suffering stab injuries at an address in Nelson Gardens.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended the scene and the 26-year-old victim was taken to an east London hospital. He was pronounced dead in the early hours of Sunday. He died from the wounds, according to a post-mortem examination later that day.

More crime news The 'cold indifference' of shotgun robber

Detectives believe they know the identity of the man and his next of kin have been informed but formal identification awaits. Meanwhile detectives are investigating with no arrests made yet.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to call police via 101. To remain anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Previous Articles

Arrest made in Bethnal Green murder investigation

Detectives have taken a 31-year-old man into custody in connection with the fatal stabbing of Luther ‘Beanz’ Edwards on Friday, July 29. He was killed following an altercation at York Hall.

Related Tags

In The News
Crime
Places
Bethnal Green

Most Read in News

  1. Bethnal Green
    Detectives investigate murder of Bethnal Green 26-year-old
  2. Canary Wharf
    Pleasure cruiser smashes into Canary Wharf riverside
  3. History
    Macabre glimpse at London's plague-infested past
  4. The Wharf Innovation In Business Awards 2016
    The Wharf Innovation In Business Awards 2016: Everything you need to know
  5. UK & World News
    Morning news headlines: Corbyn's opponents could return to shadow cabinet, say allies

Most Recent in News

Most Read on the Wharf

  1. West Ham United FC
    How the London Stadium lost its shine in one afternoon
  2. Canary Wharf
    Pleasure cruiser smashes into Canary Wharf riverside
  3. UK & World News
    Morning news headlines: Corbyn's opponents could return to shadow cabinet, say allies
  4. Bethnal Green
    Detectives investigate murder of Bethnal Green 26-year-old
  5. Charity
    Celebrities flock to Canary Wharf for BGC Charity Day
The Mirror

Journalists

Giles Broadbent
Editor
Jon Massey
Deputy Editor
Alex McIntyre
Senior Reporter
Laura Enfield
Senior Reporter