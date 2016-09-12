Detectives investigate murder of Bethnal Green 26-year-old

Detectives have launched a murder investigation following the death of a man in Bethnal Green on Saturday afternoon (September 10).

Police were called to reports of a man suffering stab injuries at an address in Nelson Gardens.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended the scene and the 26-year-old victim was taken to an east London hospital. He was pronounced dead in the early hours of Sunday. He died from the wounds, according to a post-mortem examination later that day.

Detectives believe they know the identity of the man and his next of kin have been informed but formal identification awaits. Meanwhile detectives are investigating with no arrests made yet.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to call police via 101. To remain anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.