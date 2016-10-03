Depravity beyond belief as rapist filmed 120 attacks

A Tower Hamlets man who filmed himself repeatedly raping a young girl has been jailed for 16 years.

The level of depravity was so great that one officer said it was one of the worst cases she had dealt with in her 14-year career.

Over the course of 10 months up until March this year, Lee Stuart Curley took more than 120 images of sex attacks on the girl, who was under 13, on his mobile phone and iPad.

Snaresbrook Crown Court was told that Curley, 36, also owned 1,006 videos and images of children being abused. Evidence also emerged of a second victim who had been groomed by Curley between 2012 and 2014.

Curley, described in court as a predatory sex offender, was arrested in March after evidence of his sickening attacks was found on his iPad. He did his best to thwart investigators, denying the sexual attacks and claiming that he had no knowledge of any indecent images.

Despite initially pleading not guilty at court, Curley changed his plea at a subsequent hearing at Snaresbrook Crown Court when presented with the weight of evidence against him.

He pleaded guilty to four offences in relation to the assaults on the young girl – rape of a girl under 13, possessing an extreme pornographic image portraying rape, possessing indecent photographs of a child and making indecent photographs of a child.

He was further charged with six offences in relation to the second victim, pleading guilty to three offences of inciting a girl aged 13 to 15 to engage in sexual activity and three offences of causing a child under 13 to look at an image of sexual activity.

Det Con Carla Goymer-Ellice of the Sexual Offences, Exploitation and Child Abuse Command , said: “My thoughts throughout this inquiry have been with those who suffered at the hands of this man.

“In 14 years of investigating serious and sexual crime, this was one of the worst cases I have dealt with.

“It was a terrible series of assaults that upset even experienced investigators, but we were all fully committed to bringing the man responsible to justice.”

Curley will also be subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for life.