Delays and disruption are continuing at Barts Health NHS Trust hospitals after a cyber attack hit IT services across the world.

NHS services across England were hit affected during the attack on Friday, May 12, with Barts Health warning of a major incident as appointments were cancelled and ambulances diverted to other hospitals.

The attack was caused by ransomware software called Wanna Decryptor, also known as WannaCry, which took control of IT systems and files and demanded payments of £230 for users to regain access.

According to the BBC , 150 countries have been affected since the virus first appeared on Friday, May 12.

Barts Health, which runs Newham Hospital, Mile End Hospital, The Royal London Hospital, St Bartholomew’s Hospital and Whipps Cross Hospital, warned it was still experiencing problems on Monday, May 15.

Although all hospitals were able to provide emergency care, some ambulances were still being diverted to other hospitals and appointments were still being cancelled.

In a statement on the Trust’s website on May 15, it said: “Barts Health staff have been working tirelessly over the weekend, using tried and tested processes to keep patients safe and well cared for.

“However, our hospitals are still experiencing IT disruption and we are very sorry for any delays and cancellations that patients have experienced.

“As our hospitals are still experiencing some delays and disruption, we would ask the public to use other NHS services wherever possible.

“All of our hospitals remain open for emergency care, though some ambulances continue to be diverted to neighbouring hospitals.

“We have slower than usual access to pathology and diagnostic services which means our services are running slower than normal, but they remain safe.

“We will be reducing the volume of planned services on Monday to ensure we can continue to run services safely. However, some planned surgery and outpatient appointments will be continuing at all of our services. This will include all renal dialysis services.

“Where we need to cancel planned appointments, we will be contacting patients directly to make them aware and we apologise for any inconvenience caused.

“It is possible that we will not be able to contact all patients that we need to speak to, so we apologise if we are unable to proceed with your treatment once you arrive at hospital. We will prioritise clinically urgent planned appointments and our clinical teams are reviewing all our appointments to inform our decisions.

“If you are not contacted and you are due to attend one of our hospitals for treatment on Monday, May 15, then please attend as planned. Please bring your appointment letter, medication and any other information relevant to your appointment.

“In addition, we are asking all GP’s in the area to avoid requesting non-urgent tests and scans from our hospitals.

“Thank you for your continued patience and cooperation as we work to resolve these issues.”

The attack also caused disruption to Barts Health over the weekend, with all outpatient appointments cancelled at hospitals on Saturday, May 13.

Anyone needing information about other local NHS services should call 111 visit www.nhs.uk .

