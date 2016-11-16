Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Newham Council has delayed its decision on whether to approve plans for a Docklands college aimed at creating the next generation of engineers and designers.

The London Design and Engineering UTC at Royal Albert Dock is aiming to provide 750 places for 14 to 19-year-olds.

But members of Newham’s Strategic Development Committee were concerned about the design of the college building.

They decided to defer their decision to a later date, despite officers recommending it for approval, giving the applicant time to address the issues.

College officials hope to bridge the skills gap in the UK by integrating technical, practical and academic learning to “meet the UK’s advanced technical skills needed in the future”.

It will work in partnership with Costain and Thames Water to ensure the skills taught are those needed by employers.

The UTC will be located near University of East London’s Dockland campus, with a partnership forming between the two so UEL staff can coach staff and students.

UEL has also promised a university place for college students who meet the entry requirements for engineering or design.

